State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,504,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 275,063 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 8.4% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 2,813,200.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation during the second quarter valued at $169,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 52.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) traded down 4.89% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,448,362 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.87 billion. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Kinross Gold Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $910.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinross Gold Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Kinross Gold Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.82 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Kinross Gold Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.26.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross Gold Corporation is gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. Its segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

