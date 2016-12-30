State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6,411,000 Position in Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D continued to hold its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Spero Smith Investment Advisers Inc. OH increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spero Smith Investment Advisers Inc. OH now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.04. 703,338 shares of the company traded hands. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $84.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.87 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post $4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

In other news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 6,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $508,987.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $16,475,284.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider with a focus on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail and commercial businesses. The Company’s solutions include the collection and processing of specialized waste for disposal, the collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction, and a range of training, consulting, recall/return, communication and compliance services.

