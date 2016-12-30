State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 85.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 957,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after buying an additional 441,335 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 18.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.62. 2,462,453 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.10. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm earned $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Duke Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is 82.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

In other news, Director John H. Forsgren purchased 1,000 shares of Duke Energy Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.80 per share, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,637. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank H. Yoho purchased 14,850 shares of Duke Energy Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas); Progress Energy, Inc (Progress Energy); Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress); Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida); Duke Energy Ohio, Inc (Duke Energy Ohio), and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

