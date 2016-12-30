Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Separately, Benchmark Co. set a $10.00 price target on shares of Staar Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) opened at 11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. Staar Surgical has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company’s market cap is $446.70 million.

Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Staar Surgical had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Staar Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Staar Surgical will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Staar Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Staar Surgical by 1.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Staar Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Staar Surgical by 17.0% in the second quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in Staar Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Staar Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The Company operates in the ophthalmic surgical market segment. Its principal products are intraocular lenses (IOLs) used in cataract surgery and implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) used in refractive surgery.

