Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sports Direct International Plc in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sports Direct International Plc in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas cut Sports Direct International Plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sports Direct International Plc in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sports Direct International Plc in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 833.33 ($10.24).

Shares of Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD) opened at 276.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.63 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 297.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 296.91. Sports Direct International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 220.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 579.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sports Direct International Plc (SPD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/sports-direct-international-plc-spd-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt/1135951.html.

Sports Direct International Plc Company Profile

Sports Direct International plc is a sporting goods retailer, and it operates a portfolio of sports, fitness, fashion and lifestyle fascias, and brands. The Company’s segments include Sports Retail, Brands and Premium Lifestyle. Its Sports Retail segment includes the results of the United Kingdom and international retail network of sports stores along with related Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.