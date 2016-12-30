Spark Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National Corporation were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wabash National Corporation by 12.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP acquired a new position in Wabash National Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $164,000.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,805 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Wabash National Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $981.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter. Wabash National Corporation had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Corporation will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Wabash National Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. assumed coverage on Wabash National Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Wabash National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Giromini sold 90,000 shares of Wabash National Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jason Weber sold 16,400 shares of Wabash National Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $256,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,935.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing standard and customized truck and tank trailers, intermodal equipment and transportation related products. The Company’s segments include Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, Retail, and Corporate and Eliminations.

