Spark Investment Management LLC Purchases 52,700 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 182.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) traded down 1.10% during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,045 shares. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $600.26 million, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.52.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.82 million. FARO Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3-D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. The Company operates in three segments: Americas, Europe/Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Company sells its products through a direct sales force across a number of customers in a range of manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications.

