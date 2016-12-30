Spark Investment Management LLC Has $3,252,000 Position in Sonus Networks, Inc. (SONS)

Spark Investment Management LLC held its position in shares of Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,100 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonus Networks were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONS. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Sonus Networks by 43.8% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonus Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sonus Networks by 11.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sonus Networks by 202.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonus Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS) traded down 0.94% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 230,235 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. Sonus Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $311.45 million.

Sonus Networks (NASDAQ:SONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.24 million. Sonus Networks had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Sonus Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonus Networks, Inc. will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/spark-investment-management-llc-has-3252000-position-in-sonus-networks-inc-sons/1136652.html.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonus Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonus Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sonus Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen and Company cut Sonus Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sonus Networks in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

About Sonus Networks

Sonus Networks, Inc (Sonus) is a provider of networked solutions for communications service providers (telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers) and enterprises. The Company’s products include session border controllers (SBCs), diameter signaling controllers (DSCs), policy/routing servers, network intelligence applications (VellOS), which is designed to network-wide security and other cloud network exchange services, media and signaling gateways and network analytics tools.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonus Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonus Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.