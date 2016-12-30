Spark Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in DHI Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in DHI Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DHI Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in DHI Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) traded down 2.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 105,260 shares of the company traded hands. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The stock’s market capitalization is $311.13 million.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm earned $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DHX. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Avondale Partners downgraded shares of DHI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc formerly Dice Holdings, Inc is a provider of specialized Websites focused on select professional communities. The Company’s segments include Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare and Hospitality. Its online communities enable professionals to manage their careers by finding relevant job opportunities and by building their knowledge through original and community-shared content.

