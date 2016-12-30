SouFun Holdings Ltd. (SFUN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SouFun Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:SFUN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,814,525 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 26,227,246 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,153,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouFun Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SouFun Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Nomura downgraded shares of SouFun Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.79 to $3.03 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SouFun Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down previously from $5.60) on shares of SouFun Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of SouFun Holdings by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,308,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 1,939,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SouFun Holdings by 84.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 1,791,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of SouFun Holdings by 96.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,358,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 1,647,933 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SouFun Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $6,735,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of SouFun Holdings by 104.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,914,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after buying an additional 1,485,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SouFun Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) opened at 3.29 on Friday. SouFun Holdings has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company’s market cap is $1.54 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

SouFun Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. SouFun Holdings had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SouFun Holdings will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current year.

About SouFun Holdings

Fang Holdings Limited, formerly SouFun Holdings Limited, operates as a real estate Internet portal in China. The Company’s Websites and mobile applications support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors in China.

