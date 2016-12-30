Sonoco Products Company (SON) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products Company were worth $14,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Company during the third quarter valued at $23,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,677,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,274,000 after buying an additional 356,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,270,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,415,000 after buying an additional 354,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Company during the third quarter valued at $17,682,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,829,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,473,000 after buying an additional 270,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) traded down 0.92% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.86. 142,706 shares of the company were exchanged. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Sonoco Products Company had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Sonoco Products Company’s dividend payout ratio is 63.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Sonoco Products Company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded Sonoco Products Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

In related news, VP R. Howard Coker sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $69,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Linville sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $2,724,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products Company

Sonoco Products Company (Sonoco) is a manufacturer of industrial and consumer packaging products and a provider of packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

