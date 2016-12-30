Smith & Wesson Holding Corp.’s (SWHC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wunderlich

Wunderlich reiterated their hold rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:SWHC) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Vetr upgraded Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.23.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:SWHC) opened at 21.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.76. Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $31.19.

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:SWHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. will post $2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,463,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,298,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares in the company, valued at $175,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWHC. Seven Eight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. during the second quarter worth about $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. by 144.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Holding Corp.

Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and rugged outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments: firearms and accessories. The firearm segment includes firearms, handcuffs and other related products sold through a distribution chain and direct sales to consumers and international, state and federal governments.

