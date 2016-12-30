Sky Plc (SKY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sky Plc (LON: SKY) recently:

12/22/2016 – Sky Plc was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,075 ($13.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 980 ($12.04).

12/13/2016 – Sky Plc had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC. They now have a GBX 1,075 ($13.21) price target on the stock.

12/12/2016 – Sky Plc had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/12/2016 – Sky Plc had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 980 ($12.04) price target on the stock.

12/12/2016 – Sky Plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($15.36) price target on the stock.

12/12/2016 – Sky Plc had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($17.20) price target on the stock.

12/12/2016 – Sky Plc had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,125 ($13.82) price target on the stock.

12/1/2016 – Sky Plc had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2016 – Sky Plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc..

11/30/2016 – Sky Plc had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($17.20) price target on the stock.

11/30/2016 – Sky Plc had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($12.90) price target on the stock.

11/30/2016 – Sky Plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/29/2016 – Sky Plc had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($12.29) price target on the stock.

11/23/2016 – Sky Plc had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($17.20) price target on the stock.

11/22/2016 – Sky Plc is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 980 ($12.04) price target on the stock.

11/4/2016 – Sky Plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($16.58) price target on the stock.

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) opened at 989.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 860.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 861.14. Sky Plc has a one year low of GBX 560.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,134.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 16.89 billion.

In other Sky Plc news, insider Martin J. Gilbert purchased 127 shares of Sky Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 799 ($9.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,014.73 ($1,246.60). Also, insider Adine Grate purchased 20,200 shares of Sky Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 816 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £164,832 ($202,496.31).

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

