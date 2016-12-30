Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 37.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 210,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 57,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) traded up 1.087% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.175. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,342 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.706 and a beta of 0.81. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm earned $253.50 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. Vetr cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

