Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Halliburton Company (HAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,091 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Halliburton Company were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Halliburton Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 22,313,730 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,001,440,000 after buying an additional 391,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 28.9% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 143,543 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 32,209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 15.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,655 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 1,150,033 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. 4,654,516 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $46.76 billion. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $56.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm earned $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Halliburton Company had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 33.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Halliburton Company’s payout ratio is -10.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Vetr raised shares of Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.96 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton Company from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton Company from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton Company to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

In other Halliburton Company news, Chairman David J. Lesar sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $2,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 563,092 shares in the company, valued at $29,663,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Lesar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 610,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,692,058.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Company Profile

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment. The Company’s Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion products and services.

