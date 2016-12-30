Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6,742,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 458.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 33.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. New York Life Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 101.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.55. 900,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.86 and its 200 day moving average is $172.28.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.03. The business earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6,742,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ-has-6742000-stake-in-becton-dickinson-and-company-bdx/1136516.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.63.

In other news, insider Stephen Sichak sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total transaction of $432,806.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,791.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Gallagher sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $302,694.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.