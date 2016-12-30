Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6,635,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 293,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,906,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.2% in the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 58,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) traded down 0.02% on Friday, hitting $122.46. 830,406 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $127.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm earned $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman David C. Parry sold 31,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $3,856,657.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,225.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,142,093.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,908.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a manufacturer of a range of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products and Specialty Products. It produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications; equipment, consumables and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, and equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics; adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance; arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a range of industrial and commercial applications, and beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment, and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

