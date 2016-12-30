Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services Inc

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,010,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM Holdings were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 161.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 93.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) traded down 0.56% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 37,080,538 shares of the stock were exchanged. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sirius XM Holdings had a net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 133.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post $0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America Corporation set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.65 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Sirius XM Holdings Company Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

