Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s (SIMO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Brean Capital

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Brean Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna set a $60.00 target price on Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) traded down 2.50% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 394,957 shares. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post $3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation during the second quarter worth $168,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation by 98.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation during the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, develops and markets low-power semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage and mobile communications markets. It is engaged in developing negative-AND (NAND) flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices and specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices.

