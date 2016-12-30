Signet Healthcare Partners Acc Sells 104,600 Shares of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) Stock

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) major shareholder Signet Healthcare Partners Acc sold 104,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $1,002,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Signet Healthcare Partners Acc sold 10,896 shares of Pfenex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $104,710.56.

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) opened at 9.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. Pfenex Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Pfenex (NYSEMKT:PFNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Pfenex’s quarterly revenue was up 2269.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfenex Inc. will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pfenex during the third quarter worth about $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pfenex during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfenex by 31.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pfenex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pfenex by 92.6% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of biosimilar and therapeutic equivalent products to branded therapeutics and other high-value and difficult-to-manufacture proteins. Its lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis (ranibizumab).

