SIG plc (SHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 117.90 ($1.45).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHI. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on shares of SIG plc in a research note on Monday, December 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their target price on SIG plc from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on SIG plc from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 94 ($1.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded SIG plc to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 99 ($1.22) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 96 ($1.18) target price (down from GBX 117 ($1.44)) on shares of SIG plc in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

SIG plc (LON:SHI) traded up 0.58% on Friday, reaching GBX 103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,801 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.96. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 610.28 million. SIG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 86.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 149.80.

In other SIG plc news, insider Mel Ewell purchased 11,000 shares of SIG plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,162.16).

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/sig-plc-shi-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages/1136355.html.

SIG plc Company Profile

SIG plc is a United Kingdom-based distributor of building products in Europe. The Company is engaged in the supply of specialist products to construction and related markets. It operates in two segments: UK & Ireland and Mainland Europe. It focuses its activities into approximately three product sectors: Insulation and Energy Management; Exteriors, and Interiors.

Receive News & Ratings for SIG plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.