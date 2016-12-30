Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSE:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,364,798 shares, a growth of 3.7% from the November 30th total of 3,244,536 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSE:TRX) opened at 0.519 on Friday. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The stock’s market cap is $60.44 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/short-interest-in-tanzanian-royalty-exploration-corp-trx-expands-by-3-7/1135891.html.

About Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation is an exploration-stage company and its mining properties are located outside the United States. The Company is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition of interests in and the exploration of natural resource properties in the future and the possible development of those properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.