Short Interest in II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Drops By 29.1%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,904 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 1,135,567 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 564,278 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) opened at 29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.31. II-VI has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $32.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. II-VI had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm earned $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that II-VI will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on II-VI from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark Co. increased their target price on II-VI from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $122,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,996 shares in the company, valued at $889,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy F. Dicicco sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $129,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,830.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in II-VI by 103.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in II-VI by 14.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in II-VI by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in II-VI by 49.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 201,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 66,146 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/short-interest-in-ii-vi-incorporated-iivi-drops-by-29-1/1136139.html.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.