Short Interest in EnteroMedics Inc. (ETRM) Increases By 45.2%

EnteroMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:ETRM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,475,240 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the November 30th total of 7,212,121 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,211,345 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnteroMedics stock. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EnteroMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:ETRM) by 5,173.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752,801 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. owned about 10.28% of EnteroMedics worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:ETRM) opened at 2.44 on Friday. EnteroMedics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The stock’s market cap is $3.94 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnteroMedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

EnteroMedics Company Profile

EnteroMedics Inc (EnteroMedics) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases and other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s neuroblocking technology, which is referred to as VBLOC therapy, is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve.

