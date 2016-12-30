Short Interest in Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Drops By 29.2%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,765 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 690,701 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,608 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Brooks Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.
In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn C. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,355.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Brooks Automation by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after buying an additional 96,821 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 34.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 200,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 51,565 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth about $192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) opened at 17.34 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.77 million. Brooks Automation had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post $0.85 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.22%.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.
