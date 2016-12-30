Short Interest in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Decreases By 84.3%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,426,531 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the November 30th total of 9,085,457 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 707,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) opened at 110.45 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $70.69 and a one year high of $114.67. The firm’s market cap is $8.77 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -264.46%.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $768,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,684,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $3,107,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,722,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing office/laboratory and technology office space for lease to the science and technology industries. It is focused on collaborative science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

