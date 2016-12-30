Short Interest in Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) Drops By 29.0%

Acacia Research Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,973 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 986,770 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Research Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Acacia Research Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTG) opened at 6.40 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $322.96 million. Acacia Research Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

Acacia Research Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Acacia Research Corp. had a negative net margin of 94.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 396.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acacia Research Corp. will post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Acacia Research Corp. by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research Corp. during the second quarter worth $116,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research Corp. during the third quarter worth $117,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Acacia Research Corp. during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Acacia Research Corp. by 41.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Research Corp.

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in patent investment, prosecution, licensing and enforcement activities. The Company’s subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners for patented inventions. The Company operates in patent licensing and enforcement business segment.

