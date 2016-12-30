Senvest Management LLC Has $30,890,000 Stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RH) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 893,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Restoration Hardware Holdings accounts for approximately 2.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware Holdings were worth $30,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,659,000 after buying an additional 129,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,055,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,066,000 after buying an additional 128,901 shares during the period. HHR Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 21.9% in the second quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 40.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,161,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after buying an additional 53,986 shares during the period.

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RH) traded down 0.8241% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.0999. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,892 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.1567 and a beta of 1.63. Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $78.96.

Restoration Hardware Holdings (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Restoration Hardware Holdings had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business earned $549 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware Holdings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Vetr raised Restoration Hardware Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $35.00 target price on Restoration Hardware Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

About Restoration Hardware Holdings

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (RH) is a luxury retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. RH classifies its sales into furniture, including both indoor and outdoor furniture, and non-furniture, including lighting, textiles, accessories and home decor, product lines.

