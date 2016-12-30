Seaspan Corp. (SSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Seaspan Corp. (NYSE:SSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Seaspan owns containerships and charters them pursuant to long-term fixed-rate charters. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSW. TheStreet lowered Seaspan Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Seaspan Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. lowered Seaspan Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Seaspan Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Seaspan Corp. (NYSE:SSW) opened at 9.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. Seaspan Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s market capitalization is $962.41 million.

Seaspan Corp. (NYSE:SSW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Seaspan Corp. had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Seaspan Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seaspan Corp. will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Seaspan Corp. by 46.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Seaspan Corp. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO raised its stake in Seaspan Corp. by 7.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Seaspan Corp. by 19.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Seaspan Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seaspan Corp.

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. It charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. It operates a fleet of approximately 90 containerships. Its operating vessels include YM Wish, YM Wellhead, YM Witness, CSCL Manzanillo and Guayaquil Bridge.

