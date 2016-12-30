Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Scynexis Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scynexis in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. WBB Securities upgraded Scynexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Brean Capital initiated coverage on Scynexis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) opened at 3.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Scynexis has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s market cap is $77.73 million.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Scynexis during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Scynexis during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Scynexis by 100.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Scynexis during the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Scynexis during the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scynexis

SCYNEXIS, Inc is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of several fungal infections, including serious invasive fungal infections. SCY-078 is a structurally distinct glucan synthase inhibitor that has been shown to be effective in vitro and in vivo in animal studies against a range of Candida and Aspergillus species, including drug-resistant strains.

