Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 3,031 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 394.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) traded down 0.0698% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.9655. 1,014,027 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8596 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.05. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $87.75.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm earned $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.61%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

In other news, EVP Frank H. Yoho acquired 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $1,098,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Forsgren acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.80 per share, with a total value of $77,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas); Progress Energy, Inc (Progress Energy); Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress); Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida); Duke Energy Ohio, Inc (Duke Energy Ohio), and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

