Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,348 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 20.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 335,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after buying an additional 57,346 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 37.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 414,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,786,000 after buying an additional 113,523 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 477,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after buying an additional 64,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 14.2% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 268,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. 4,149,703 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $116.80 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.36. Schlumberger N.V. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger N.V. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

In related news, VP Stephane Biguet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 46,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $3,982,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

