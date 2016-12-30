Sartorius Ag Npv (SARTF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Ag Npv (NASDAQ:SARTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Sartorius Ag Npv (NASDAQ:SARTF) opened at 77.55 on Tuesday. Sartorius Ag Npv has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $323.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 40.41.

