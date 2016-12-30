Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Given $18.25 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $18.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Saratoga Investment Corp an industry rank of 167 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp during the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp during the third quarter valued at about $933,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) traded up 0.4887% during trading on Friday, reaching $20.3992. The company had a trading volume of 4,044 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.0538 and a beta of 0.53. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Saratoga Investment Corp had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Corp Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments.

