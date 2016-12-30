LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) COO Sameer Gulati sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $30,798.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 941,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,083.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sameer Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Sameer Gulati sold 6,047 shares of LendingClub Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Sameer Gulati sold 5,854 shares of LendingClub Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $28,977.30.

Shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) opened at 5.17 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $2.04 billion. LendingClub Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. LendingClub Corporation had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corporation will post ($0.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Sameer Gulati Sells 5,610 Shares of LendingClub Corporation (LC) Stock” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/sameer-gulati-sells-5610-shares-of-lendingclub-corporation-lc-stock/1136089.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LendingClub Corporation by 64.0% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,740,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 1,069,870 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LendingClub Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,046,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in LendingClub Corporation by 88.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 542,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LendingClub Corporation by 1,384.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 134,819 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co set a $7.00 price target on LendingClub Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on LendingClub Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

About LendingClub Corporation

LendingClub Corporation (Lending Club) provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that is only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.