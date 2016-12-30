Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Rating Reiterated by Wunderlich

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wunderlich in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $101.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Wunderlich’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce.com from $98.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) opened at 69.15 on Wednesday. Salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce.com will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,783,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia G. Robbins sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $205,009.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,130,829,000 after buying an additional 1,181,756 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,758,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,724,000 after buying an additional 649,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,980,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,211,187,000 after buying an additional 585,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,648,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $616,865,000 after buying an additional 420,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,981,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $554,435,000 after buying an additional 47,955 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

