Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) opened at 13.50 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company’s market capitalization is $273.21 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safeguard Scientifics will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 112.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 50.4% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc provides capital, as well as strategic, operational and management resources to growth-stage businesses. The Company participates in early- and growth-stage financings. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare and Technology. The Healthcare segment’s companies focuses principally on medical technology (MedTech), including diagnostics and devices, and healthcare technology (HealthTech).

