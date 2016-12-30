RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto PLC were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC by 335.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,770,000 after buying an additional 1,519,922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,543,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto PLC by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,471,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $797,267,000 after buying an additional 692,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,447,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rio Tinto PLC by 128.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 906,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after buying an additional 510,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) traded down 1.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,697 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1748.18 and a beta of 1.30. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $42.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto PLC in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Jefferies Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto PLC from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Rio Tinto plc is a mining company. The Company focuses on finding, mining, processing and marketing the Earth’s mineral resources. The Company’s segments include aluminum, copper and coal, diamonds and minerals, and iron ore. The Company’s aluminum business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters.

