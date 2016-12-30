Ronald J. Kruszewski Sells 60,522 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) insider Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 60,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,111,436.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 878,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,182,295.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) opened at 50.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $641.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.13 million. Stifel Financial Corp. had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post $2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SF shares. TheStreet raised Stifel Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut Stifel Financial Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Stifel Financial Corp.

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. Its principal activities are private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading, research and municipal finance; investment banking services, including mergers and acquisitions, public offerings and private placements, and retail and commercial banking, including personal and commercial lending programs.

