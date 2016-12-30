Roche Holding Ltd. (RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RHHBY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $34.65 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Roche Holding an industry rank of 62 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roche Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holding in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche Holding by 27,884.8% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 1,119,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,884,000 after buying an additional 1,115,391 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its position in shares of Roche Holding by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 4,644,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,838,000 after buying an additional 638,829 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche Holding by 4.4% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,505,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 106,037 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roche Holding by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche Holding by 447.9% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Roche Holding (NASDAQ:RHHBY) traded up 0.67% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 506,555 shares of the stock were exchanged. Roche Holding has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

Roche Holding Company Profile

Roche Holding AG is a research-based healthcare company. The Company develops, manufactures and delivers medicines, and diagnostic instruments and tests. Its operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. Its Pharmaceuticals division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai.

