Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $7,361,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 318.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Equinix by 11.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 43.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.41. 501,178 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.45 and a 12 month high of $391.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.10. Equinix had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 648.15%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.81.

In other Equinix news, COO Charles J. Meyers sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.60, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at $14,790,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

