Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 895,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $48,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation during the second quarter valued at $204,254,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 744.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,385,000 after buying an additional 3,100,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,626,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,520,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 75.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,360,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after buying an additional 1,882,130 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,206,513,000 after buying an additional 1,691,400 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,152 shares. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $61.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business earned $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Starbucks Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Macquarie raised Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research set a $64.00 price target on Starbucks Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on Starbucks Corporation from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $9,900,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 478,446 shares in the company, valued at $28,060,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $4,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

