River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Time Warner Inc. (TWX)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,142 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $54,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 59,950 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Time Warner by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Time Warner during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Time Warner by 54.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Time Warner by 75.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,619 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 226,356 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.29. Time Warner Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.46. The company earned $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Time Warner Inc. will post $5.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

TWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. FBR & Co raised shares of Time Warner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Time Warner in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. cut shares of Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Albert Fried & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Time Warner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of domestic premium pay television and streaming services, and international premium pay, basic tier television services and streaming services, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video and videogame production and distribution.

