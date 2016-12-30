River Road Asset Management LLC Has $76,359,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,994,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Cinemark Holdings accounts for about 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark Holdings were worth $76,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cinemark Holdings by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,699,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,740,000 after buying an additional 352,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Cinemark Holdings by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,427,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,351,000 after buying an additional 300,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cinemark Holdings by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,605,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,921,000 after buying an additional 276,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cinemark Holdings by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,287,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,338,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Cinemark Holdings by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,330,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,423,000 after buying an additional 64,007 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) opened at 38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.98. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $768.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.40 million. Cinemark Holdings had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Cinemark Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.94 price objective on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

In other Cinemark Holdings news, EVP Tom Owens sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $120,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $216,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc (Cinemark) is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: United States markets and international markets.

