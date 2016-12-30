River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters Corp comprises about 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp were worth $61,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 21.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,017,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,157,000 after buying an additional 176,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 169.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp during the second quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 11.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) traded up 0.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,915 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.84. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $45.68.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business earned $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Thomson Reuters Corp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Thomson Reuters Corp Company Profile

