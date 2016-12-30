Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (RTTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing therapeutic products to treat inflammatory, gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which is under development for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $3.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) opened at 2.64 on Tuesday. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $28.33 million.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.57) EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Knoll Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 526,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Ritter Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.5% of Knoll Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Knoll Capital Management LP owned about 6.14% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

