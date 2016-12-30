Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) to Post FY2016 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. William Blair analyst N. Brochmann now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.06 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) traded up 0.97% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 201,650 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, VP Douglas William Olive sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $203,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2,145.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is a holding company. The Company is an auctioneer of industrial equipment. The Company is engaged in selling industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agricultural, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine and real estate industries at its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces.

