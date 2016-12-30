Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Avnet, Inc. (AVT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avnet were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calvert Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Avnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Avnet by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 9.9% in the third quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) traded down 0.77% during trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. 407,048 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.21. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avnet in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, information technology solutions and services, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through two segments: Electronics Marketing (EM) and Technology Solutions (TS). The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors and interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

