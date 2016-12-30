Rhumbline Advisers Has $8,715,000 Stake in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bemis Company were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bemis Company by 50.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 336,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bemis Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Bemis Company by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,451,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,038,000 after buying an additional 141,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bemis Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 408,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bemis Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) traded down 1.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 476,118 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.90. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $54.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bemis Company had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bemis Company’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

BMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Bemis Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bemis Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Bemis Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Bemis Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

In related news, Director Edward N. Perry sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $77,113.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bemis Company Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two business segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents food, consumer and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations in the United States. The U.S. Packaging segment manufactures multilayer polymer, blown and cast film structures to produce packaging sold for food and personal care product applications, as well as non-food applications.

