RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings were worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,127,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,873,000 after buying an additional 150,103 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,120,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,551,000 after buying an additional 149,369 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $14,891,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $12,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,926,000 after buying an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.70. 49,227 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average of $121.94. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.27 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.49.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.30. The business earned $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. RenaissanceRe Holdings had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post $6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.78 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $357,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,944 shares in the company, valued at $31,973,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ross Curtis sold 21,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $2,836,702.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,531,806.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RenaissanceRe Holdings

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services. The Company’s core products include property catastrophe reinsurance and specialty reinsurance risks. The Company’s segments include Catastrophe Reinsurance, Specialty Reinsurance and Lloyd’s. Catastrophe Reinsurance includes catastrophe reinsurance and certain property catastrophe joint ventures managed by the Company’s ventures unit.

